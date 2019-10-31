  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search for a missing Pompano Beach woman came to an end Wednesday afternoon when she was found dead inside her car.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says someone called police at around 5:30 p.m. when they noticed a woman inside a 2014 Cadillac CTS at the McDonald’s parking lot in the 3000 block of N. Federal Highway in Pompano.

Responding deputies identified the body of the woman as Stacey Damato, who had been reported missing.

The body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s Office where a full autopsy and cause of death will be determined.

Police do not suspect foul play in this case.

