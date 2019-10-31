Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami Gardens are hoping you can help find the person who shot and killed a teenager.
Officers responded to an overnight shooting at a Shell gas station on NW 183rd St. on Sunday, Oct. 26th.
When they arrived, officers found 17-year-old Rodney Hinds Jr. dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
No word on what led up to the shooting, and authorities do not have a description of the shooter.
If you know anything, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
There’s a $3,000 reward for any tops leading to an arrest.
