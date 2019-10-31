MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of little ghouls, goblins, witches, ghosts, and all manner of frightening creatures are expected to hit a section of Miami Beach Thursday night for a bit of trick or treating fun.

“Hallowave,” hosted by the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District, is a fun-filled family-friendly Halloween event that will take place between 5th and 17th streets.

In this one mile stretch, children will be able to trick or treat at more than 200 hotels, restaurants, and shops.

Thursday morning, barriers were set up to keep vehicles out of the area so the kids would be safe.

Speaking of safety, a bevy of superheroes – from Batman and Spiderman to Thor and Wonder Woman – will be on hand to watch over little ones and their families.

The free event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m.

Also, furry friends are welcome. In fact, there will be a dog costume contest at 6:30 p.m.