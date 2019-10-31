MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fight between two students at Coconut Creek High School ended up with one student hospitalized and the other one under arrest.

A student captured the video and posted it to social media.

The video ends up with one student being slammed on the ground and being knocked unconscious.

That teen was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, though he was conscious and alert.

The other teen was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

He is now at the juvenile detention center in Fort Lauderdale.

No word what the fight was about or if the other teen will be facing any charges when he gets out of the hospital.