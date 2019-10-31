(CBS Local)– Farah Merhi was three semesters away from graduating college when she realized was pursuing the wrong field.

Merhi grew up in Africa before coming to America for school and realized interior design was her true passion. Her new Simon & Schuster book “Inspire Your Home: Easy Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous” details her personal journey and also provides tips on how home owners can takes their houses to the next level.

“I launched Inspire Me Home Decor just as a creative outlet and to share my remodel process,” said Merhi in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I love that glam and elegant look, classic and timeless without sacrificing that warm and cozy feel to it. This will give people the tools to make their house a beautiful home.”

The interior designer provides tons of visuals for people to follow and also shares tips for home decor on a budget and what to do when kids and pets are in the mix.

“The ultimate goal is to make your house a beautiful home for you to enjoy that reflects your personality,” said Merhi. “This is why I call it a guide and not a rule book. When it comes to your home, there are no rules. It’s what makes you happy on the inside. I walk the reader through every room and how to style it and furnish and feel at peace when they walk through the door at the end of a stressful day. Your home is your sanctuary and it’s where you relax at the end of the day.”

“Inspire Your Home: Easy Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous” is available now wherever books are sold.