MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 79-year-old man is accused of touching a woman in a lewd and lascivious manner inside a Pembroke Pines Target store back in September of this year and police fear there may be other victims.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident happened at the store in the 11200 block of Pines Boulevard on September 23rd.

The arrest report says Jorge Rodriguez first approached the victim in the baby section.

The victim told police she was standing there when she felt a hard object strike her backside. At first, she told investigators, she thought it had been an accident.

But when she went to another area of the store and bent over to inspect an item, she said she was once again struck in the backside by a hard object. She told police Rodriguez had been behind her both times.

Police said surveillance footage from the store captured Rodriguez following the victim and striking her with his groin as she bent over.

The police report said the victim and her husband followed Rodriguez to the parking lot where they notified police after getting his vehicle’s tag number. ‘

Authorities say they have reason to believe that additional victims may exist within the Miami-Dade and Broward County areas.

If you recognize Jorge Rodriguez and have had a similar encounter with him, please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2225 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493TIPS.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email to tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.