TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – One of Bush Gardens Bengal tigers has died after park officials said she got into an “atypical altercation” with her brother.
The park announced the death of their 13-year-old tiger Bala in a statement on Tuesday. Siblings Bala and Bhutan had lived in the park since 2007. Park spokeswoman Rebecca Romzek said Bhutan isn’t being treated for injuries, but they are closely checking him.
The Tampa Bay Times reports eight tigers live at Busch Gardens and they rotate on and off in the park’s Jungala habitat where visitors can see them.
Bala was known as the “redhead” of the park’s tigers. She had a strawberry white/blonde coloration, which is caused by a gene mutation that makes the tiger’s striping paler than usual.
