PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A substitute teacher and junior varsity football coach at Somerset Academy Middle School appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Leverick Johnson is facing charges that he sent explicit text messages to a 13-year-old student.

According to a police report, the 26-year-old even grabbed the student’s buttocks during school.

The teen says she never had sex with Johnson.

He is currently being held at the Broward County jail on $80,000 bond.

If you believe your child had inappropriate contact or communication with Johnson, you should call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200.

