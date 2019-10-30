Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A substitute teacher and junior varsity football coach at Somerset Academy Middle School appeared before a judge on Wednesday.
Leverick Johnson is facing charges that he sent explicit text messages to a 13-year-old student.
According to a police report, the 26-year-old even grabbed the student’s buttocks during school.
The teen says she never had sex with Johnson.
He is currently being held at the Broward County jail on $80,000 bond.
If you believe your child had inappropriate contact or communication with Johnson, you should call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200.
