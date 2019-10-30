Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A $2.7 million film is currently in production here in South Florida.
The story takes place on the island of Cuba.
The new film, “Plantados,” tells the story of political prisoners who defied Fidel Castro in the 1960s.
Chopper4 was over the set off Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral, where you can see crew members and actors filming a scene for the new movie.
A building, off SR 112 has also been transformed into Cuba’s most brutal prison.
A Cuban-born businessman provided the funds for the movie.
The movie honors the memory of Cuban political prisoners like his uncle, who served 27 years behind bars under the communist regime.
You must log in to post a comment.