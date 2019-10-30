



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade fourth-graders scores in reading and math ranked first in comparison to their counterparts nationwide.

On Wednesday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its results.

The NAEP said more than 6,800 students in 183 Miami-Dade County schools participated.

NAEP is the gold standard and compares M-DCPS students’ performance to the nation and other large urban districts.

Click here to see the reading and math results

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ students continue to surpass the nation and other Florida districts on this all-important assessment,” said Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.

“Miami-Dade’s performance validates the ongoing efforts of our students, teachers, academic leaders, and School Board and demonstrates that there is a formula for success in this District that has been working for the last decade.”

“The Miami-Dade County schools continued to see progress on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, building on its track record as one of the fastest improving urban school districts in the nation,” said Michael Casserly, the Executive Director of the Council of the Great City Schools.

NAEP provides an essential measurement of student achievement in the United States.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is the fourth largest school district in the US. It is made up of 392 schools, 345,000 students and over 40,000 employees.