MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday night after Miami Beach police found a dead body in an apartment where a barricaded subject surrendered.
It all started at around 8 p.m. when officers were called out to the scene of a barricaded subject with a knife in the 7400 block of Carlyle Ave.
SWAT and hostage negotiators were brought out as Miami Beach police tried to establish contact with the subject.
Negotiators were finally able to get through, ending in a peaceful surrender from the subject. No details have been released about the subject.
When SWAT searched the apartment the body of a dead female was found.
