



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween is just one day away.

And when you think about the “holiday”, your mind probably goes to candy, costumes, and spooky decor.

But the Halloween we know and “celebrate” today, didn’t always look the same.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” has some little known facts you maybe didn’t know about “All Hallows’ Eve”.

Dancing For Candy

We make it far too easy for kids these days, all they have to say is “Trick or Treat” and hopefully “please and thank you” and they get some yummy candy. But way back when, people performed choreographed dances in order to get treats. And originally, they weren’t asking for sweet goodies, but rather actual money.

No Pumpkins

Pumpkins and Halloween go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it’s hard to imagine a time the big orange gourds weren’t associated with the holiday. But in the early days of Halloween, people actually carved turnips, beets and potatoes. Based on urban legend, Irishmen carved scary faces into those foods in order to light the night and keep away evil spirits.

Candy Corn

It might be the most controversial candy of the holiday. You either love it or you hate it. Count me in the latter category – not a fan! But at least it has a cute, clever name. That wasn’t always the case. Candy corn was originally called “chicken feed.” Why? Because corn is what was used to feed chickens. And one more fun fact, October 30th is actually national Candy Corn Day.

State By State

Candy preferences vary based on where you live. CandyStore.com ranked all the best and worst candies. At the bottom of the list- Tootsie Rolls, Smarties, Good & Plenty and Bit-O-Honey. As for Florida, the favorite Halloween treat around here is Skittles.

What your favorite Halloween candy?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.