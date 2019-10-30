



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade corrections officer accused of sexual battery now faces new charges.

Another woman has come forward saying that he forced her to have sex.

Yulian Gonzalez now faces an additional count of sexual battery.

In the arrest report, the 32-year-old woman who was on house arrest at the time, claims Gonzalez threatened to send her back to jail if she did not have sex with him.

Yulian Gonzalez, an 11-year employee of the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections, once again faced a judge.

She is the third woman to make such allegations about Gonzalez, who remains in jail tonight.

The director of the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections sent CBS4 News a statement regarding this case:

“This investigation demonstrates our firm commitment to maintaining the public trust. We are saddened that the actions of one employee could tarnish the good work of the proud men and women of MDCR who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of the public. MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”