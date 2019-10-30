Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s missing person detectives have asked for the public’s help in finding a Pompano Beach woman.
Stacey Damato, 51, was last seen Monday leaving her home in the 2700 block of NE 14th Street around 9 a.m. She was driving her grey 2014 Cadillac CTS, with a Florida tag number LUC P55.
She was last seen wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, and sneakers.
Damato has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on Damato’s whereabouts is asked to contact the missing person unit at (954) 321-4268 or the BSO Regional Communications at (954) 764-4357.
