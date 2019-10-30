



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The largest in-water boat show in the world, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, has kicked off its 60th year.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning to unveil the new Superyacht Village. The marina space has yachts up to 400 feet, yacht “toys” like helicopters (Airbus), personal submarines, and collectible automobiles.

Docked at the Superyacht Village is Lürssen’s 311-foot Madsummer, which is making its highly-anticipated world debut, and the Heesen Yacht’s 180-foot Vida, which is making its US debut.

The Superyacht Village is located at the Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marinas’ new “Pier South” property, adjacent to the southeast corner of the 17th Street Causeway.

The boat show, which is spread out over seven different locations around eastern Fort Lauderdale, is held over five days and features a massive line-up of yachts, boats, boating accessories, and marine apparel.

An extensive network of shuttles and water taxis will transport visitors from location to location.

Boat Show Hours

Wednesday, October 30, Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 31, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, November 1, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Parking and shuttle pick up are available at various lots and garages. Click Here for a list.

On November 2nd and 3rd there will be HooK The Future fishing clinics for children four to 16 years old. The clinics are free to ticket holders.

There will also be the 2nd annual Sunset Soiree & Yacht Chef Competition. Guests will get to taste the cuisine created by four of the world’s leading yacht chefs. This is a separately ticketed event.

Click Here for ticket information.

More than 100,000 people are expected to visit the show over the course of its run.