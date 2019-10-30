PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for a man accused in the murder of a Boca Raton woman.
Last August Police arrested Jorge Lachazo, 21, after he reportedly beat 75-year-old Evelyn Smith Udell in her home before dousing her with a liquid and setting her on fire.
Lachazo and another man were in Udell’s home delivering a washer and dryer. After installing the appliances, the other man went outside and heard screams minutes later. He raced back inside and found Udell on the floor. He then called 911.
Lachazo drove off in the delivery truck but was stopped by a police officer responding to the 911 call.
Udell was taken to the hospital where she died.
Lachazo is charged with first-degree murder, arson, and armed burglary. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Police have not said what motivated the attack.
You must log in to post a comment.