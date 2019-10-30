FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In keeping with his policy of transparency and accountability, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony confirmed Wednesday that he had terminated a deputy for excessive use of force.

Deputy Jorge Sobrino was involved in an incident on January 2nd at Broward Health North in which he was accused of using excessive force.

David Rafferty O’Connell, of Boca Raton, had been arrested and taken to the hospital for medical clearance after witnesses said he tried to fight an employee in a Pompano Beach store. Bodycam video shows Sobrino punching O’Connell while he was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

WATCH: BSO DEPUTY PUNCH MAN HANDCUFFED TO HOSPITAL BED

Sobrino was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

The sheriff said they were notified by the public defender’s office of a potential violation of policies related to the use of force.

“I thank the public defender’s office for actually bringing this to my attention. As I had just took command and this occurred before I was actually the sheriff. We instituted and launched an internal affairs investigation. There were cries from the public to ensure that justice was held and that we did not allow for any type of abuse to take place from our law enforcement parties,” said Tony.

The department’s professional standards committee reviewed internal affairs investigation findings and concluded that Sobrino’s violations included the use of force, discretion, and conformity to laws.

The recommended that he be given a 30-day suspension.

“That recommendation found its way to my desk. I also looked at the pre-disciplinary hearings in terms of what was stated on behalf of Deputy Sobrino. Taking a look at everything in a full, comprehensive manner, and being objective, I couldn’t support a disciplinary action of 30 days of suspension. So he was terminated, under my command, under my orders,” said Tony.

WATCH: SHERIFF TONY NEWS CONFERENCE ON TERMINATION OF DEPUTY

The sheriff said they can not allow those few deputies who may step out of line, who may violate policy, be reflective of an agency with 5,500 employees.

“We are going to be transparent. We are not going to sidestep these incidents when they take place. We will not turn a blind eye and act as though we did not know,” said Tony.

The sheriff pointed out that they’ve had a similar case where a young deputy, who was on probation, struck a man in handcuffs and he was immediately terminated.

Attorneys for the Sobrino say plan to fight the termination so he can get his job back.