MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Commission passed a couple of items that will pump the brakes on the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami Gardens.

One would prohibit road closures for races that are near residential neighborhoods in Miami Gardens specifically.

That means the current route of the proposed race would not be allowed.

“Right now, it’s a victory,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

“They can’t have Formula 1 racing in Miami Gardens. That’s important, and they defiantly can’t use a public roadway, which was 199th which was the plan.”

Other provisions call for commissioner approval to close roads for races and would require impact studies.

Another says if anyone wants to have a race in Miami Gardens, there would have to be a public hearing first.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez could veto the items, but he’s trying to strike a deal.

“It all depends on what happens in the next week or so with the different parties, can we come to some resolution, some kind of a compromise,” the Mayor said.

Mayor Gimenez said the economic impact would be incredible. “It is a world-class event, it is like having a Super Bowl here every year in Miami Dade County,” he said.

Before the vote, the commission chamber was packed with a sea of orange shirts. May wearing those shirts was from Miami Gardens, urging commissioners to keep Formula 1 racing out of their community. “We have an asteroid coming to our community,” one resident said. “We gotta stop it. It comes in the form of Formula 1.”

Many are citing health and noise concerns.

“I have been in nursing for over 50 years,” Eloise Jackson told commissioners.

“I’ve seen adults, children that have come into the hospital with asthmatic attacks from less toxic chemicals than the fumes, the jet fuel that’s going to be coming from these cars.”

As it stands now, the mayor has the option to veto both items, if he chooses. One of them still needs a second vote before its adopted.