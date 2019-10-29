MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Somerset Academy Charter Middle School teacher is under arrest Tuesday evening and facing several felony charges, including promoting sexual assault on a child.

Pembroke Pines Police said it started when Leverick Ladarius Johnson, 25, who is also a junior varsity football coach at the school, befriended a 13-year-old girl and requested her social media information and cellular number.

Authorities said Johnson first started communicating with the child back in September in an “inappropriate manner.”

Johnson expressed to the child the importance of keeping their relationship a secret and even inquired when the child would be home alone, so that they could smoke marijuana together, according to the arrest report.

Police said Johson asked for the child to send him photos and when the child expressed her concern in regards to their age, he replied, “I am grown. And? Longest you act mature and let me teach you things you’ll be just fine.”

Johnson inquired on the child’s sexual experience and began to solicit the child sexually, according to the arrest report.

On one occasion, Johnson told the child to meet him in a staircase near his classroom where he knew there would be no surveillance cameras, so he could be with the minor.

The child told police that she never engaged in any sexual acts with Johnson, but did say Johnson grabbed her private areas while exiting his classroom on two occasions.

Police said they were able to locate Johnson’s text messages to the child stored on his cellular phone.

Johnson was booked and transported to BSO’s main jail.

He faces one count of sexual assault on a child under 18 years of age, a third-degree felony; one count of cruelty towards a child to promote sexual performance by a child, a second-degree felony and two counts of obscene communication, both third-degree felonies.

The school is located in the 20800 block of Johnson Street in Pembroke Pines.

Police believe there may be other victims.

If you suspect your child may have had inappropriate contact with this teacher, please contact Pembroke Pines police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).