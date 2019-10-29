



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is now demanding the criminal case against him be thrown out.

His attorneys filed a motion Tuesday claiming that since the Florida State Senate just blamed former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for the shooting at MSD by not reinstating him, then Peterson cannot be blamed as well.

Peterson is facing 11 criminal charges, including neglect of a child and culpable negligence, for failing to go in and confront the shooter at the school last year.

Last week in Tallahassee, Florida Senators voted 25-15 to permanently remove Israel from office.

Three Democratic Senators voted with their Republican counterparts to oust Israel while one Republican Senator voted with Democrats.

Democratic State Sen. Lauren Book said she voted for Israel’s reinstatement because she believes former BSO deputy Scot Peterson is truly to blame.

She said she worried that blaming Israel would undercut the state’s criminal case against Peterson.

“I want to hold the person who actually stood there while those children were being slaughtered accountable and for me that’s what that’s about,” Book said.

Book served on the MSD Commission which investigated the Parkland shooting.

There was no response Tuesday night from state prosecutors.

Peterson, who currently lives in North Carolina, is expected back in court in Broward County next month.