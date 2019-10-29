MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another warm and muggy morning across South Florida with temperatures in the low 80s.

The heat is on again Tuesday afternoon as highs will soar to the upper 80s. We’ll be flirting with record heat again.

The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 89 degrees in Miami and 88 degrees in Ft. Lauderdale. The old record for Miami is 90 degrees set back in 2010. The old record for Ft. Lauderdale is 91 degrees set back in 1925. Key West will likely reach a high of 88 degrees which could tie the old record of 88 degrees set back in 1994. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

The rain chance remains low, a few showers may ride in on the breeze.

Tuesday night will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s and the potential for brief showers.

Over the next few days we will continue with this unseasonably warm, humid weather pattern as high pressure remains in control and will prevent any cold fronts from clearing our area. Highs will remain above average in the upper 80s and every day we could see spotty showers. It will be a warm Halloween with a high around 88 degrees and low 80s in the evening for trick or treating.

This weekend we continue with highs in the upper 80s and the chance for spotty storms.

Sunday morning at 2 a.m. we turn our clocks back an hour as we “Fall Back” and Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.