



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The largest in-water boat show in the world, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, will kick off its 60th year on Wednesday.

The event will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning and unveil its new Superyacht Village. The exhibition space and marina, which will accommodate yachts up to 400 feet, features exhibits by renowned shipyards, yacht “toys” like helicopters (Airbus), personal submarines, and collectible automobiles led by Ferrari, Maserati, Overfinch bespoke Range Rovers, and exotic vehicles.

Superyacht Village will display the most spectacular yachts in the world of yachting, including the highly-anticipated world debut of Lürssen’s 311-foot Madsummer and the U.S. debut of Heesen Yacht’s 180-foot Vida.

The Superyacht Village is located at the Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marinas’ new “Pier South” property, adjacent to the southeast corner of the 17th Street Causeway.

The show is held over five days and features a massive line-up of yachts, boats, boating accessories, and marine apparel at seven different locations around eastern Fort Lauderdale.

An extensive network of shuttles and water taxis will transport visitors from location to location.

Boat Show Hours

Wednesday, October 30, Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 31, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, November 1, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

On November 2nd and 3rd there will be HooK The Future fishing clinics for children four to 16 years old. The clinics are free to ticket holders.

There will also be the 2nd annual Sunset Soiree & Yacht Chef Competition. Guests will get to taste the cuisine created by four of the world’s leading yacht chefs. This is a separately ticketed event.

More than 100,000 people are expected to visit the show over the course of its run.