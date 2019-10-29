Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a dog was set on fire in a northwest Miami-dade neighborhood.
Miami-Dade police said they received a 911 call around 6:45 a.m. that there was a dog on fire. When officers arrived, they found the burned body of a dog in the driveway of a residence at NW 25th Avenue and NW 95th Street.
The county’s Animal Services was called in to remove the dog’s body.
A necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
