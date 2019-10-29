  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dog Burned, Dog Set On Fire, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a dog was set on fire in a northwest Miami-dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police said they received a 911 call around 6:45 a.m. that there was a dog on fire. When officers arrived, they found the burned body of a dog in the driveway of a residence at NW 25th Avenue and NW 95th Street.

The county’s Animal Services was called in to remove the dog’s body.

A necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Comments