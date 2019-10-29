FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – On Saturday morning around 11 am a mail carrier was doing his job in Deerfield Beach when he was held up at gunpoint. U.S. Postal Inspectors want to catch the crook and tonight they’re warning people who live in the area that their personal information might be comprised.

Ivan Ramirez is a United States Postal Inspector. He said surveillance cameras in the neighborhood captured images of the car the crooks were in. Inspectors believe there were at least two people involved. He said the passenger in the car — a black man about 5 feet 5 inches tall with gloves on and his face covered — got out of a newer model, dark blue Chevy Camaro and held up the letter carrier.

“He ended up taking several trays of mail which is concerning to us not only the actual act of the armed robbery but also now we’re thinking our customers have potential liabilities and ID theft and things that come with that,” Ramirez told CBS 4 News.

Ramirez said the letter carrier was not physically injured but was shaken.

“The postal worker is fine,” Ramirez said. “He’s a career employee. Fortunately, this is the first time he’s ever had an encounter like this.”

Ramirez said the Camaro has a barcode sticker on the rear passenger window and might have an out of state tag.

Postal inspectors are urging people in this area — near I-95 just north of Sample Road — to watch their credit and bank statements to make sure they don’t become victims of identity theft. People who live here know how important that is.

“You gotta make sure they don’t catch your credit cause once they get it, it’s gone,” said a resident, Randy, who asked that his last name not be used.

People who live in the neighborhood also say they can’t believe someone would rob a letter carrier in the middle of the day and they worry for their safety.

“It’s scary,” said Danielle, who asked to keep her last name private. “Because you don’t know. If they can do this to the postman what can they do to people that live here?”

Postal inspectors fear the same thing .

“If they’re armed and dangerous and willing to do this to a federal employee and willing to face federal prosecution whats to say they won’t do this to anybody in their neighborhood,” Ramirez said.

There is a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.If you have any information contact the US Postal Inspector’s office at 877 876 2455.