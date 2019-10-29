FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads investigators to the two people who robbed a US Postal Service carrier at gunpoint.
It happened last Saturday just after 11 a.m. in the 4200 block of NE 1st Terrace in Pompano Beach.
The armed suspect who robbed the carrier wore dark clothing, white gloves and a hoodie sweater that covered his entire head and part of his face.
The carrier did not get a good look at the second person who was driving a newer model Chevrolet Camaro, dark blue in color, dark window tints and had a barcode sticker on the rear passenger side window. The vehicle’s license plate was described as orange or gold, meaning it may have been from out of state.
Anyone with information concerning the robbery is urged to call the US Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
