



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One of the victims in a multi-vehicle crash in North Miami Beach has died.

His name was Daniel Jersualmi, a Florida realtor and native of Rio de Janeiro.

His coworkers were too torn up to talk about it with CBS4’s Amber Diaz, adding that they wanted to respect his family’s privacy.

Surveillance video captured the accident that happened around 2:30 last Thursday afternoon along Biscayne Blvd. near NE 163rd St.

In the video, a white SUV makes a turn into a plaza when suddenly a white Mercedes doesn’t stop, t-boning the SUV and causing four other drivers to crash into each other.

Chopper 4 aerials showed the aftermath – firetrucks and cop cars scattered across the road.

Footage showed one person being placed on a stretcher and rescue crews helping out another on the ground.

A total of nine people were injured in the crash.

Ami Kohen owns a company nearby and went outside when he heard the crash.

“We saw a Jaguar was flipping over and from the video that I saw afterwards it was flipping three times, sadly I saw the last time,” Kohen said.

He says he ran to the Jaguar to help whomever was inside.

“Open the door and I saw the guy was in very bad condition. His eye was open but he wasn’t able to react, anything,” Kohen said.

Kohen says when he peeked his head near the Mercedes there was a group of kids inside.