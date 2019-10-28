



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It has been more than five years since journalist Steven Sotloff was first kidnapped and then beheaded by ISIS.

“It has been very difficult for all of us. For all the families,” Shirley Sotloff said.

Shirley Sotloff is the victim’s mother. After all these years, his parents now feel a little closer to justice.

“The victory will not bring our beloved son, Steven, back to us. It is a significant step in the campaign against ISIS,” she said.

President Trump announced Sunday the founder and leader of ISIS is dead. The feds blame Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for the death of several Americans including Sotloff.

“The Sotloff family is thankful to President Trump, our brave special forces, and all involved intelligence allies,” Shirley Sotloff said.

Shirley and Art Sotloff live in Pinecrest. Since the brutal death of their 31-year-old son, they’ve turned their grief into action. Training from their foundation has already saved the life of a journalist covering a conflict-torn region.

“He said if it was not for the training that the received, he wouldn’t have been able to keep a clear mind. So, this proves to us that what we are doing with the training is really something that’s much needed,” Art Sotloff said.

The Sotloff family started “2 Lives Foundation” to train journalists on first aid and safety, especially if captured and held hostage.

“We know that Steven is looking down and he’s very, very happy that we did something. I know and we know that he really wanted to make a difference,” the victim’s mother said.

The two parents also remain hopeful for Americans who are still being held as hostages.

“We hope and pray that justice will be served for the two remaining hostages or prisoners,” Shirley Sotloff said.

They are continuing to honor their son. Next Sunday, the Sotloff family’s 2 lives foundation will also award two University of Miami students with scholarships at the dolphins game.

For more info: 2livesfoundation.org