CBSMiami (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures mostly in the low 80s across South Florida.

Near-record heat will be possible in the afternoon as highs climb to the upper 80s. The average high this time of year is 85 degrees.

The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 89 degrees for Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. The old record in Miami is 90 degrees set back in 1995. The old record for Ft. Lauderdale is 92 degrees set back in 1925. The old record for Key West is 91 degrees set back in 1960.

It will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s due to high humidity.

Monday night will be warm and steamy with lows in the upper 70s and the chance for stray showers overnight.

With high pressure in control and dry air moving in, the rain chance remains low over the next few days. A few showers will be possible every day. Temperatures will remain above average in the upper 80s and we remain warm through Halloween.

This weekend will not be as hot with highs closer to normal in the mid 80s and the potential for spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Daylight Saving time comes to an end this Sunday and we will “fall back” as we turn our clocks back an hour.