MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information into the shooting death of a woman at first thought to be a victim of a hit-and-run.
The victim, identified by police as 47-year-old Sheila Strope, of Fort Lauderdale, was found at around 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.
Police said Strope was found dead near the roadway and at first thought to have been the victim of a hit-and-run.
Further investigation revealed Strope actually died from a gunshot wound and no vehicles were involved.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
