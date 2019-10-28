Filed Under:Dead Woman, Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Homicide, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information into the shooting death of a woman at first thought to be a victim of a hit-and-run.

The victim, identified by police as 47-year-old Sheila Strope, of Fort Lauderdale, was found at around 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

Sheila Strope (FLPD)

Police said Strope was found dead near the roadway and at first thought to have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Further investigation revealed Strope actually died from a gunshot wound and no vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

