ST CLOUD (CBSMiami) – A father and son have been arrested after the remains of a missing Florida mom were found on their property.
Nicole Montalvo, 35, was reported missing last week when she did not pick up her son from school in St. Cloud.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said her remains were found behind a home where her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and his father, Angel Rivera, live and on another piece of property the family owns.
Both Otero-Rivera and Rivera have been charged with first-degree murder.
Court records allege Montalvo’s husband was violent towards her. In a criminal complaint, Montalvo claimed her husband attacked her. Otero-Rivera pleaded no contest to some of the charges in that case.
The sheriff’s office has vowed to get justice for Montalvo.
