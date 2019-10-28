



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – With Halloween this week, the Florida Lottery is getting into the spirit of the holiday season with their new Holiday Luck scratch-off games.

These holiday games range in price from $1 to $20 and feature over $483 million in cash prizes.

The $10 game features more than $68 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.39.

The $5 game will have 3.2 million winning tickets and more than $46 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.07.

The $2 game has more than $24 million in cash prizes and the overall odds of winning are one-in-4.41.

The $1 game offers more than $14 million in total cash prizes and over 4.6 million winning tickets. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.88.

Additionally, players have the chance to enter their non-winning Holiday Luck and $5,000,000 Luck tickets into the Holiday Luck Second Chance Promotion. In each of the three drawings three players will win $10,000, seven players will win $5,000, and 35 players will win $1,000.

For more information about these games and the second chance promotion, visit flalottery.com.

