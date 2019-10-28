MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Seminole Police Department says two of its patrons were arrested Saturday night after leaving a child unattended inside a parked vehicle at their casino.
Police say Sintia Pinagrote and Carlos Enrique Herrera Plaus were arrested after leaving Pinagrote’s 7-year-old child inside the Lucky Street garage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during the overnight hours of Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Authorities say the child was left unattended for approximately one our inside the car.
Pinagrote and Herrera Plaus were located inside the casino, police said.
Seminole Police and Seminole Security officers say they follow a zero-tolerance policy for children left alone in vehicles at Seminole Casinos.
The pair could be facing child neglect and child endangerment charges.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located on 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood.
