FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard will offload nearly $400 million dollars worth of seized drugs at Port Everglades on Monday.
The more than 27-thousand pounds of cocaine and 11-thousand pounds of marijuana will be unloaded from the Coast Guard Cutter James at 10:30 a.m.
“The offload of over 13 tons of drugs represents the efforts of not only 10 Coast Guard cutters over 18 separate interdictions, but also the commitment and dedication of international allies and partners, like the Colombians, as we work together to disrupt the networks that profit from their them,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman.
The crew of the cutter Valiant was responsible for two cases, seizing approximately 4,184 pounds of cocaine. The cutter Spencer’s crew made one interdiction and seized approximately 1,477 pounds of cocaine.
The cutter James crew was responsible for five interdictions seizing approximately 7,022 pounds of cocaine and 4,085 pounds marijuana.
The cutter Northland made two interdictions seizing more than 12,214 pounds of cocaine while the crew of the cutter Harriett Lane was responsible for two cases, seizing nearly 750 pounds of cocaine and 5,540 pounds of marijuana.
The cutter Thetis’ crew was responsible for one case, seizing approximately 160 pounds of cocaine.
The crews of the cutters, Venturous, Confidence, Mohawk, and Vigilant also made on interdiction each.
The drugs were seized in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
