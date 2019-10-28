MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard has found two boaters and a dog who had gone missing on their way to Miami.

The Coast Guard tweeted that 40-year-old Ryan Hollis, Joshua Kane Cairone and Louis, a French bulldog, were rescued 100 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia.

#BreakingNews #UPDATE: The Coast Guard has safely located the two missing men and their dog 100 miles off the coast of Cape Henry, NC. They were found by a rescue aircrew flying an HC-130 out of Elizabeth City, NC. #SAR @USCGNortheast @uscgmidatlantic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 28, 2019

Hollis – who was on his 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat Carol K. – hadn’t been seen since he left Jamestown, Rhode Island on Oct. 23 for Norfolk, Virginia.

#BreakingNews @USCGNortheast is searching for 40-year-old Ryan Hollis who left Jamestown, #RhodeIsland Oct. 23 for #Norfolk, VA on his 43-ft Benneteau sailing boat Carol K. His ultimate destination is #Miami. Call the #USCG command center at 617-223-8555 #SAR pic.twitter.com/DpDwzfXglx — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 26, 2019

The Coast Guard later added that Cairone and Louis were also missing with Hollis.

A social media post the Coast Guard shared showed Hollis, Cairone and Louis were 12 miles off south of Newport, Rhode Island on Wednesday.

#UPDATE @USCGNortheast confirms Joshua Kane Cairone and Louiś, the Frenchie, are also missing. This post shows them 12 NM south of #Newport, RI. Urgent marine bulletins are being broadcasted along the eastern seaboard, air crews are up searching. #SAR pic.twitter.com/t1H2cbXJ7V — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 27, 2019

Hollis’ ultimate destination was Miami.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Coast Guard command center at (617) 223-8555.