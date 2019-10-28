WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard has found two boaters and a dog who had gone missing on their way to Miami.

The Coast Guard tweeted that 40-year-old Ryan Hollis, Joshua Kane Cairone and Louis, a French bulldog, were rescued 100 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia.

Hollis – who was on his 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat Carol K. – hadn’t been seen since he left Jamestown, Rhode Island on Oct. 23 for Norfolk, Virginia.

The Coast Guard later added that Cairone and Louis were also missing with Hollis.

A social media post the Coast Guard shared showed Hollis, Cairone and Louis were 12 miles off south of Newport, Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Hollis’ ultimate destination was Miami.

