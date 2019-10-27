MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two boaters and a dog who have gone missing on their way to Miami.
The Coast Guard tweeted that 40-year-old Ryan Hollis hasn’t been seen since he left Jamestown, Rhode Island on Oct. 23 for Norfolk, Virginia.
He was on his 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat Carol K.
The Coast Guard also confirmed Joshua Kane Cairone and Louis, a French bulldog, were also missing.
A social media post the Coast Guard shared showed Hollis, Cairone and Louis were 12 miles off south of Newport, Rhode Island on Wednesday.
Hollis’ ultimate destination was Miami.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Coast Guard command center at (617) 223-8555.
