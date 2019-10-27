



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Marco Rico, 32, is accused of being an accomplice in the murder of off-duty Coral Springs Firefighter Christopher Randazzo.

Saturday morning, a Broward county judge read the charges.

“Murder premeditated, count 1. Count 2, robbery with a firearm. Count 3, criminal attempt to solicit or conspire,” Judge Louis Schiff said.

Investigators also arrested Jose Garcia and Torrey Holston. Detectives say Holston is the one who pulled the trigger. He along with Garcia are in a Palm Beach County jail.

Randazzo was killed at a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea resort last weekend. Investigators believe the three suspects involved were running away from an attempted murder investigation in Palm Beach. However, they have not said how the suspects came into contact with Randazzo and what exactly happened before he was shot and killed.

Saturday, Rico’s attorney argued his client played a small part.

“Your honor, my client did not play a large role in this. He was simply the one who was the driver, who was driving away allegedly, sir,” the defendant’s attorney said.

But prosecutors won their argument in keeping Rico in jail.

“Count 1: no bond. Count 2: no bond. Count 3: $100,000,” the judge ruled.

Randazzo’s loved ones said their final goodbyes Thursday. Now, they begin the long and tough process in the court of learning more about the firefighter’s final moments.