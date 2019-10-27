Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two emotional reunions – more than 30 years in the making.
Brittany McFarlane met her brother Rob Hobbs for the first time after only seeing each other in pictures.
Hobbs spent years trying to find his biological family.
He was able to do just that with the help of a DNA expert.
But the two had an even bigger surprise.
This one was for their dad, who expected to meet his son on FaceTime and not in person.
The family says they’re now focused on making up for lost time.
