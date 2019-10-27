Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – More than a hundred Florida Power & Light lineworkers and support staff are now helping out in California.
The teams left on chartered plane out of Palm Beach International Airport Sunday morning.
The FPL crews will be helping restore power after the fires die down.
“It’s always very rewarding to go somewhere and help somebody else out who is in need,” FPL Operations Lead Wade Jollimore. “We’ve been through it many times and they’ve come to our assistance.”
Last December, FPL crews also helped out after the historic “Camp Fire.”
