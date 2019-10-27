



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for the drivers behind two separate, deadly hit-and-runs in Fort Lauderdale.

The homicide unit was called out early yesterday morning after a woman’s body was found in the 900 block of NW 10th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale PD said she may have been struck by a semi-truck whose driver didn’t know they hit her.

Also in Fort Lauderdale, police are asking for your help finding a car involved in another fatal hit-and-run.

This one happened on Broward Blvd. and NW 7th Ave.

Police said they’re looking for a Hyundai Sonata with frontend damage between model years 2011 and 2019.

If you know anything about these crimes, you’re asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.