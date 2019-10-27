Comments
In a little more than three months, the Super Bowl returns to South Florida.
Several months ago, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee announced the launch of “Ocean to Everglades,” a Super Bowl 54 initiative in partnership with NFL Green, Ocean Conservancy and the Everglades Foundation.
O2E, as it’s called for short, brings an environmental focus to the big game.
We focus on what exactly O2E is and what it hopes to accomplish.
GUESTS: Jacquie Weisblum / Director of O2E
Eric Eikenberg / CEO of The Everglades Foundation
