A local organization is promoting and fostering second chances for female ex-convicts. Since 1980, the number of women in U.S. prisons has increased by 700 percent, and 82 percent of women in prison were victims of childhood trauma.
The recidivism rate for formerly incarcerated women is nearly 70 percent.
Miami-Dade’s only re-entry program dedicated exclusively to women is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.
The “Ladies Empowerment Action Program,” or LEAP, is based out of the Homestead Correctional Institution for Women.
We focus on what LEAP does and get a first-hand perspective from a LEAP graduate who is now on its board of directors.
GUESTS: Mahlia Lindquist / Executive Director of LEAP
Rebecca “Café” Brown / LEAP Graduate
