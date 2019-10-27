Comments
“Anguish in the Aftermath” is a series of black and white photos and interviews of more than 75 students and teachers who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The exhibit, at the Coral Springs Museum of Art, is the work of internationally published photographer Ian Witlen, who is a MSD graduate.
We focus on the powerful audio-visual experience Witlen created, which has also drawn a huge response from the community.
GUESTS: Ian Witlen / Photographer, MSD Alumnus
Julia Andrews / Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art
