GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A fatal crash lit a fuel tanker ablaze, forcing firefighters in Gainesville to call in a plane to put it out.
According to Gainesville Fire Rescue, the tanker carrying 6,800 gallons of fuel when it was struck as it made a U-turn early Sunday morning.
Two of the truck’s five fuel compartments ruptured and the fuel ignited, sending flames hundreds of feet in the air and causing power lines to fall to the road.
As firefighters on the ground battled to keep the fire from spreading, an airplane was deployed to douse the truck with foam.
Gainesville police were investigating the crash.
The department didn’t release information about the victim who died at the scene.
