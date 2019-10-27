Comments
ITHACA, N.Y. (CBSMiami/CNN) – The Cornell University Police Department has recovered the body of a missing 18-year-old Cornell student from Miami.
The university police wrote on its Facebook page that authorities recovered a body from Fall Creek by Ithaca Falls.
Cornell University PD confirmed it to be 18-year-old Antonio Tsialas.
Tsialas, who is from Miami, had not been seen or heard from since Thursday evening after leaving an event at Phi Kappa Psi.
He was reported missing Friday afternoon after failing to meet a family member.
Tsialas’s death is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
