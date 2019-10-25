  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police say a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday evening.

Police said it happened at West 12th Avenue and 35th Street.

The woman who was struck was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

