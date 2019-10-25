MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression #17 has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico.

At 11 a.m, the center was located about 320 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

It was moving to the north at 16 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.

A motion toward the north-northeast at a faster forward speed is expected this afternoon through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone should move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and then move over the northern Gulf coast Friday night or Saturday morning.

Some strengthening is expected and the depression could become a tropical storm Friday afternoon. The cyclone is then expected to merge with a cold front and become a post-tropical low with gale-force winds Friday night before the center reaches the Gulf coast.

Gale-force winds associated with this system should spread over portions of the northern Gulf coast Friday night and Saturday morning.

The depression and rainfall ahead of the system along and north of the frontal boundary across the Central Gulf coast is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches across the Central Gulf coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley through Saturday morning.

A couple tornadoes are possible through tonight across southeast portions of Louisiana and Mississippi into southwest Alabama.