MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating an armed robbery inside a Florida International University parking garage.
It happened on the MMC Campus at Parking Garage 6 at 112th Avenue and SW 8th Street.
According to the police, an FIU student went to a bank off campus and was then confronted by two suspects in that garage. There was a struggle and the crooks got away.
The victim was said to be shaken up but is otherwise okay.
Police are now looking for two men in a black Charger or Honda.
