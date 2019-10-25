  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating an armed robbery inside a Florida International University parking garage.

It happened on the MMC Campus at Parking Garage 6 at 112th Avenue and SW 8th Street.

According to the police, an FIU student went to a bank off campus and was then confronted by two suspects in that garage. There was a struggle and the crooks got away.

The victim was said to be shaken up but is otherwise okay.

Police are now looking for two men in a black Charger or Honda.

