



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Out of heartbreak, a heartfelt gift and a lifeline for Wanda Ferrari.

Three weeks after her disabled dog Zorra was found suffocated to death inside her stolen car, Westway Towing, which found the stolen car gave Wanda Ferrari a

Jetta.

They also And returned Zorra’s pink wheelchair. It had been left in her stolen Volvo.

“When we saw what Wanda was going through we took care of it for her,” said Brett Holcombe, Westway owner.

The man accused of stealing the car remains in jail.

Wanda, who is fighting breast cancer again is still mourning Zorra.

“She was a fighter. If it wasn’t for her I may not have made it,” said Wanda.

Wanda is trying to move forward but is battling health and housing issues.

CBS4 and Neighbors4Neighbors have stepped up to help raise money for Wanda.

“We found out through this tragedy that she is going through a hardship of her own. So with the money that is donated, we will make her get back on her feet,” said Katy Meagher of Neighbors4Neighbors.

You can click here to make a donation to Neighbors4Neighbors.