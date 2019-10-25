MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s not everyday celebrity chef, restaurateur and author Guy Fieri serves lunch on a platter to fans. But he did just that and more here at Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall. It’s the official opening of Chicken Guy.

“In today’s world when were all concerned about what we’re eating, where we are eating and what we’re paying. We are trying to give you a real deal chicken at a great price that’s hand-made from scratch and if you’re going to get it and really enjoy it,” said Fieri.

This is the fourth location for this concept which is a collaboration between Fieri and Planet Hollywood owner Robert Earl.

At Aventura Mall Friday, Mayor Enid Weisman proclaims this day “Guy Fieri Day.”

“I love it down here. Someone told me once to come here in the heat of June because they say I only come for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. So I came in June and I still love it,” Fieri said.

“Yeah, your hair doesn’t frizz,” joked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. “Nothing hurts this,” said Fieri touching his hair.

Fieri says foodies will find his fried chicken, served with some 22 different sauces, something to behold and devour.

“It’s antibiotic hormone-free chicken. We brine it, we dredge it and we hand dredge the chicken. We pressure fry it and it’s a crispy chicken. Then, we decide if we want to go for heavy sauce, light sauce spicy or traditional sauce,” he explained.

Fieri has starred in many shows on The Food Network, but it’s his “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” that has him traveling the country made him a household name.

“I get to be the guy that right there, I’m like reporting the news in the middle of the food storm its great,” he said.

Chicken Guy is set to open in South Florida in the coming months at Sawgrass Mills Mall and Dadeland Mall.