HUDSON (CBSMiami/AP) — A security guard quickly defused a potentially dangerous situation after learning an eight-year-old boy had brought a loaded gun to his elementary school.
Pasco County Sheriff’s Captain Chris Beaman said that everyone at Hudson Elementary School did what they were supposed to do when a student told the school security officer another child had a gun.
Beaman says the officer went to “shoo” away a group of boys in a bathroom. One child stayed behind and told the guard a boy was showing off a gun in his backpack.
The guard went to the boy’s classroom, took the backpack and escorted the child to the principal’s office.
No one was injured.
Beaman says the child wasn’t arrested but they are investigating the case.
